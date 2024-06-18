Real Madrid icon Mesut Özil responds to Arda Güler’s MOTM display for Turkey

Former Real Madrid star Mesut Özil has taken to social media on Tuesday, to make clear his appreciation for the latest exploits of Blancos youngster Arda Güler.

As much, of course, comes fresh off an outing to remember for Güler on the international stage.

The 19-year-old, for his part, was afforded a starting berth for Turkey, in the country’s Euro 2024 tournament opener against Georgia.

And Güler went on to steal the show, lighting up Signal Iduna Park courtesy of a creative masterclass.

Not only that, but the midfield sensation was responsible for what many have since labelled the goal of the tournament to date, bending home a stunning long-range effort 20 minutes into the 2nd-half.

And it was at this moment, as alluded to above, that an iconic figure at Real Madrid quickly moved to reveal his appreciation for the brilliance of the Blancos starlet.

In a post on his official X account, Mesut Özil, who actually spent time as a teammate of Güler’s at Fenerbahçe, wrote:

‘Ardaaaaaaa’, alongside emojis of a gem, flames and a Turkish flag:

Conor Laird | GSFN