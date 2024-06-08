Real Madrid hoping to beat Chelsea to €7m deal for Brazilian wonderkid

The Brazilian market is one that Real Madrid have exploited on numerous occasions over the last few years, signing the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Endrick Felipe. They are looking to it again in their pursuit of a long-term right-back, a position that is becoming essential for Florentino Perez.

Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are both reaching the twilights of their respective careers, and currently, there is no obvious successor for either player. That could be about to change, as Diario AS have reported that Real Madrid are showing strong interest in Sport Recife’s Pedro Lima.

However, Chelsea are believed to be in pole position to sign the 17-year-old, who can reportedly be signed for €6-7m. Real Madrid are behind in the race, but they can look to take advantage of any slip-ups that the Premier League giants make.

Signing Lima would make a lot of sense for Real Madrid, as they will need a new right-back in the next couple of years. They will need to rely on beating Chelsea in the race, although they did exactly that when they signed Endrick.