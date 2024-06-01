Real Madrid hope to steal key Barcelona target from Bayern

One of the main priorities for FC Barcelona this summer will be strengthening the team. This would directly mean that the club needs to reinforce the squad with strong signings. While Barcelona would ideally love to have this possibility, their reality does not allow them much financial freedom in the market.

Despite those limitations, Barcelona were reportedly rather adamant about reinforcing at least one position. The pivot position, one that has been left quite under-protected since the departure of Barcelona icon Sergio Busquets, is the position that Barça hoped to bring in a top player for.

Among the many names that they shortlisted, Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich stood out. The 29-year-old midfielder, capable of playing in various positions, was seen as a great target for them. With various rumors linking the player to a potential move to Barcelona, the possibility of him wearing the Barça colors seemed quite real.

However, as highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, it seems that Barcelona will be met by some unwanted competition. Real Madrid, the domestic arch-rivals of Barça, have now entered the picture as they look towards Kimmich as a possible recruit this summer.

As per MD, this revelation comes from the basis of the impending departure of Toni Kroos. The 34-year-old Real Madrid legend is set to retire this season, and Los Blancos believe that Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich, who also happens to be from Germany, would be a suitable replacement to come into the team.

That is where problems may begin for Barcelona to deal with. The German star may be willing to part ways with his current Bavarian club, but Barça are unable to cough up the right financial resources in order to convincingly help him make up his mind. As per a recent report, Barcelona even saw their first proposal to him get rejected.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, do not have to deal with the financial fair play issues that Barcelona have to deal with. Moreover, they would be willing to offer Kimmich the salary that he wishes to have while also looking like a much more complete and competent sporting project right now as compared to a Barcelona team that continues to rebuild.