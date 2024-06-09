Real Madrid holding out for lucrative offer for midfielder who wants to leave

Real Madrid have no intention of facilitating an exit for Dani Ceballos this summer, despite the fact the player is keen to leave the club. The 27-year-old looked set to leave the club on a free last summer, but signed a new four-year deal.

Ceballos has not had the opportunities he wanted this season, with even Luka Modric relegated to the bench ahead of him, and thus wants to search for a bigger role somewhere else. Last season his contributions had earned him a place in the Spain squad, but he has fallen out of it again this year.

🚨🗣️ BREAKING – Arthur Vermeeren: “It was not a mistake to sign for Atlético; it was with the future in mind. I knew there was a chance I wouldn’t play much, but even now, I would have made the same decision 100%.”@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/2NCKxRxmZ6 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 6, 2024

As explained by Matteo Moretto though, Los Blancos want a good offer on the table in order to allow him to the leave. With the exit of Toni Kroos, and a heavy schedule on the way next season, they regard Ceballos as a valuable rotational asset for the squad. Hence, if Ceballos does want to leave, he will have to find a club willing to pay well for the privilege.

In recent months, AC Milan, Real Betis and Atletico Madrid have all been linked to Ceballos, but there is little in terms of a concrete destination on the horizon, which perhaps speaks to Real Madrid’s demands. Carlo Ancelotti had reportedly promised Ceballos a role in the squad, but saw his minutes more than halved this season, racking up just 862 minutes, much of which came in the final games of the season.