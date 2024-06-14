Real Madrid Hold Major Advantage in Race for PSG Target Amid Liverpool and Man Utd Pursuit

LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro might be leaving this summer, with several top European clubs eager to sign him. Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid are all interested in bringing the talented center-back on board.

The 18-year-old’s contract with Les Dogues runs out next year, so if he doesn’t want to renew it, the club will have to sell him now to secure a transfer fee.

Despite his young age, Yoro has proven his skills by playing in 44 matches during the 2023-24 season. This indicates he’s ready to step into a starting center-back position at a top European club, where the pressure to perform is high.

Despite the interest from multiple clubs, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Yoro has set his sights on Real Madrid and made them his top priority.

If Real Madrid doesn’t take action, he’ll consider other offers. PSG and Liverpool are ready to enter if a deal with Real Madrid doesn’t happen.

Recently, Lille’s president, Olivier Létang, confirmed that Lille is open to selling Yoro this summer. “We (Lille) have two players who have an exit voucher, Leny (Yoro) and Jonathan (David),” Létang said. “They will be allowed to leave.”