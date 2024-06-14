Real Madrid hold informal talks for South American wonderkid, no agreement yet

Earlier today, word had it that Real Madrid were close to reaching an agreement with River Plate over the transfer of Franco Mastantuono.

Santiago Solari and Juni Calafat were said to have played a key role in mediating talks and a move was said to be around the corner.

The situation, however, is not half as clear. After all, the Argentine sensation will not come cheap and Real Madrid are not prepared to meet his release clause as it stands.

AS now provides another update on the club’s status on Mastantuono and a realistic indicator of where talks stand.

Far from completion

As revealed by the Spanish outlet, the 16-year-old star’s future is indeed beginning to take shape as Real Madrid and River Plate are conducting unofficial talks over a transfer. Los Blancos, in fact, are said to be rushing the proceedings.

Still no agreement for Mastantuono. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

There is, however, no agreement in place with the player or his employers as it stands. The deal is still a fair distance from materialising and there has been no talk of numbers or official offer yet.

Real Madrid are in pole position to sign the player as of now, but with Barcelona and Chelsea lurking around, they will prefer to strike while the iron is hot.

The ‘Endrick’ formula

Mastantuono’s current release clause stands at €45 million and Los Blancos do not see that number to be justified given the player’s age. If River Plate show no room for negotiation, however, Real Madrid may get close to the figure.

In any case, the men in white hope to utilise a similar formula to what they used to sign Endrick – to pay a part of the clause with fixed amounts and the remaining part as variables and a percentage of a future sale.

The operation thus might drag beyond the summer transfer market and into the next year. Despite the player being ready to link up with the first team, the Merengues do not wish to rush matters with the young phenom.