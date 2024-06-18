Real Madrid hold fresh meeting with agents of leading summer target

The powers that be at La Liga giants Real Madrid last week sat down for a fresh round of talks with the representatives of a leading summer transfer target.

That’s according to The Athletic, who point towards Leny Yoro as the player in question.

The name of defensive sensation Yoro has of course long positioned itself front and centre in the headlines in Spain’s capital.

As much comes amid the widespread understanding that the 18-year-old has been identified as a priority summer signing on the part of the aforementioned Real Madrid.

With Nacho all set to move on, and David Alaba still sidelined long-term, Los Blancos’ options at the heart of defence are all of a sudden looking alarmingly thin with a view to next season.

Yoro, already widely regarded as a star in the making in his home country of France, is therefore considered the ideal addition for present and future alike.

In turn, it should come as little surprise to hear that the brass at the Santiago Bernabéu last week moved to step up their efforts to land the Lille prodigy.

As per a report from The Athletic:

‘Last week, the player’s representatives travelled to Madrid and met with the club’s executives.’

As much came with a view to thrashing out a deal, amid Lille’s considerable demands for the club’s defensive jewel.

It is also noted that other clubs from across the continent have moved more concretely than Real for Yoro to this point, but, crucially, that the player himself favours a move to the Bernabéu over any other destination.

Conor Laird | GSFN