Real Madrid heavyweight has no intentions of leaving amid Saudi Arabia interest

Earlier today, reports emerged claiming that Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger had emerged as a transfer target for Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr.

Having made some big moves last summer, the Saudi giants are looking for mega signings once again this year, with Rudiger a target.

In fact, it was suggested that the Middle East club are ready to offer him a contract worth €100 million across four years.

Rudiger not leaving

But now, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the reports linking Rudiger and Saudi Arabia are wide off the mark.

As things stand, the 31-year-old German international has no intentions of leaving Real Madrid in the summer transfer window and will certainly be staying put.

Staying put. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

Rudiger enjoyed a brilliant 2023/24 campaign, stepping up in a huge way after Los Blancos were rocked with two ACL injuries in defence.

The centre-half finished the season with 48 appearances in all competitions, even chipping in with two goals and three assists.

A clutch player, Rudiger is seen as an untouchable by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and as such, the German is expected to be a fixed starter for the team next season.

Having joined Real Madrid from Chelsea for free in 2022, Rudiger has already won every trophy available with the club.

With his contract running until 2026, he has no plans of leaving despite the lucrative proposal from Saudi Arabia.