Real Madrid handed unexpected boost in Alphonso Davies pursuit

La Liga giants Real Madrid have this week been afforded a sudden boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

This comes amid claims that Bayern have pulled their latest contract offer to the defender.

The powers that be at the Allianz Arena have long been working overtime in an effort to tie Davies down to fresh terms.

As much comes ahead of the expiration of the defender’s current deal in the summer of 2025.

The aforementioned Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been keeping a close eye on developments throughout, ready to pounce in the case of an opportunity presenting itself.

And, if the latest word to have come to the fore on Tuesday is anything to go by, it would appear that precisely that has indeed surfaced.

As per a report from Cadena SER, the Bayern Munich board have decided to rescind their latest contract offer to Davies.

This comes amid increasing frustration with the Canadian’s indecision, regarding whether or not he intends to stay put, or move on.

After previous suggestions that Real Madrid were ready to wait until next summer to snap Davies up as a free agent, it therefore appears that the opportunity to strike may have presented itself far sooner for Los Blancos…

Conor Laird | GSFN