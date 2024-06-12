Real Madrid handed fresh boost in Alphonso Davies pursuit

The hopes of La Liga giants Real Madrid of striking a deal for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies have on Wednesday been afforded something of a boost.

This comes amid confirmation that the Canadian international has rejected the latest contract renewal offer put before him by German heavyweights Bayern.

The powers that be at the Allianz Arena have long been working overtime in an effort to tie Davies down to fresh terms.

As much comes ahead of the expiration of the defender’s current deal in the summer of 2025.

The aforementioned Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been keeping a close eye on developments throughout, ready to pounce in the case of an opportunity presenting itself.

And, if the latest word to have come to the fore on Wednesday is anything to go by, it would appear that precisely that has indeed surfaced.

As per a report from Cadena SER, Davies has knocked back Bayern Munich’s latest contract proposal.

The Bundesliga club are in turn contemplating whether or not to even offer up another, or simply sit down to discuss a transfer to Real Madrid for the 23-year-old.

In the case of the latter scenario, Los Blancos, it is understood, have no intention of meeting Bayern’s €50 million asking price for a player who could potentially be signed for nothing in 12 months’ time.

Instead, the La Liga champions have made clear that they will not go beyond €30 million, bonuses included.

🇨🇦‼️ Alphonso Davies rechaza otra oferta de renovación del Bayern de Múnich y el Real Madrid pone precio límite para su fichaje



💸📂 El conjunto blanco no se moverá de los 30 M€ para ficharlo, incluyendo las variables



🎙️ @PacojoSER https://t.co/9n2U32aDNG — SER Deportivos (@SERDeportivos) June 12, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN