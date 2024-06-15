Advertisement

Real Madrid handed Alex Jiménez funds boost by AC Milan

La Liga giants Real Madrid have this weekend been afforded a boost on the monetary front.

This comes amid confirmation that AC Milan have come to the decision to pick up their option to buy on defender Alex Jiménez.

Full-back Jiménez, for his part, spent this past season on loan in Italy, at San Siro.

The 19-year-old was made use of largely at youth level, deemed still too raw to be a regular contributor for Milan on the senior stage.

Across limited minutes in Stefano Pioli’s first-team, though, Jiménez showed flashes of his evident talents, particularly in the attacking third.

And as much, evidently, proved enough to convince the Rossoneri brass of the versatile full-back’s readiness to play a part over the seasons to come.

As revealed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano:

‘AC Milan have decided to sign Alex Jiménez from Real Madrid by triggering €5m buy option clause.’

The San Siro hierarchy are understood to have informed their counterparts in Spain’s capital of their decision, with formal steps towards a definitive transfer now being lined up.

Conor Laird | GSFN