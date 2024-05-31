Real Madrid have greater pressure heading into UCL final, warns ex-Dortmund coach

Tomorrow night, Real Madrid will participate in the ultimate European clash, locking horns with Borussia Dortmund in their quest to secure a 15th UEFA Champions League title.

While their opponents have been punching above their weight this season and are by no means the favorites entering the clash, underestimating the underdogs is a mistake many have made in the past, and something Madrid would aim to avoid.

Now, Ottmar Hitzfeld, the coach who guided Borussia Dortmund to their only Champions League title in 1996-97, recently stated that his former club has little to lose in the upcoming final in London via BILD (h/t Mundo Deportivo).

Dortmund will not be the ones under pressure

Hitzfeld argued that Dortmund have “nothing to lose” in the final that will be played this Saturday in London, and that “the pressure on Real Madrid is much greater.”

While Hitzfeld acknowledges Real Madrid as the favorite, he also brought up that PSG were also considered the favorites in Borussia’s Semi-final clash.

“Real Madrid is without a doubt the clear favorite,” but he recalled that “In the semi-finals, Paris was.”

The UCL final will be played tomorrow in London. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Having overcome Atletico Madrid and PSG in the previous competitions, Borussia Dortmund have proven their quality on the biggest of stages.

“So far in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund has impressively demonstrated the quality that this team has,” Hitzfeld professed.

The former manager did not shy away from admitting that Dortmund were below par in the Bundesliga and it seems that they gave up early to focus on the Champions League.

“Their performance in the Bundesliga last season was quite disappointing. It seems that BVB left the championship relatively early to be able to concentrate fully on the Champions League,” he said.

“Maybe it was a smart decision. But once the new qualification for international tournaments was determined, it no longer mattered whether we finished fourth or fifth in the Bundesliga. The only thing that mattered to everyone was the top flight,” he added.