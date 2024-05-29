Real Madrid Granted Permission by PSG to Unveil Superstar Ahead of UEFA Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappé will move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid in a few weeks as the Frenchman embarks on a new chapter. Still, the question remains: when will the Spanish side present the player?

PSG clinched a 2-1 win against Olympique Lyonnais in the Coupe de France Final. It was an emotional match as it signified Mbappé’s farewell from the capital club. Despite the 25-year-old not scoring for that ideal fairytale finish, he still had the opportunity to raise one more trophy.

Despite the player’s contract expiring on June 30, the Ligue 1 champions aren’t going to make life difficult for the 25-year-old.

According to transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano, PSG has given the green light for Kylian Mbappé to be announced as a Real Madrid player before UEFA Euro 2024, despite him being officially under contract until the end of next month.

It’s a bittersweet ending, but it’s time for both parties to go their separate ways this summer, and for PSG, it marks a new era, where for now, there’s no true superstar that many have come used to seeing.