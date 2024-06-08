Real Madrid going hard to sign top defensive target this summer amid Bayern Munich pushback

Having already wrapped up a deal for Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid have now moved on to their next top target: Alphonso Davies. The Canadian left-back has been a long-time target for Florentino Perez and the rest of the club’s sporting department, and they are hoping to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich in the coming weeks.

Right now, the situation is rather complicated. According to The Athletic, Bayern are closer to agreeing a new contract with Davies, which would ensure that he is off the market completely. New head coach Vincent Kompany wants him as a key player in his squad for next season, which could swap things in the Bavarian side’s direction.

Davies’ current deal ends next summer. Real Madrid have been eyeing up the possibility of a cut-price agreement, and a renewed effort has been made in recent days, as they hope to convince the 23-year-old not to sign a new contract, which would ensure that Bayern place him on the market.

Real Madrid are prepared to wait until 2025 to sign Davies as a free agent, although there are doubts about whether he’d be willing to wait 12 months to join. The most likely outcome this summer is one agreement: either between Davies and Bayern (for a new contract), or Bayern and Los Blancos (for a transfer).