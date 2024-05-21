Real Madrid and Germany's Toni Kroos to end career after Euro 2024

Germany player Toni Kroos in action during the International Friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium. Kroos will end his footballing career after the Euro 2024 tournament, the Real Madrid and Germany player has said in his podcast "Einfach mal Luppen." Christian Charisius/dpa

Toni Kroos will end his footballing career after the Euro 2024 tournament, the Real Madrid and Germany player has said in his podcast "Einfach mal Luppen."

Midfielder Kroos, 34, won the 2014 World Cup with Germany and came out of three years of international retirement in March to help hosts Germany at the June 14-July 14 Euros.

He won the three Bundesliga titles and three German Cups, including a 2013 treble, with Bayern Munich and many more titles since a 2014 move to Real, including four more Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups as well as four La Ligas and one Coppa del Rey.

He will have two more official matches with Real, Saturday's La Liga finale against Real Betis, and the June 1 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. For Germany, he will have the Euro group matches against Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland, and possibly more.