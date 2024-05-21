Real Madrid and Germany great Kroos to end career after Euro 2024

Germany player Toni Kroos in action during the International Friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium. Kroos will end his footballing career after the Euro 2024 tournament, the Real Madrid and Germany player has said in his podcast "Einfach mal Luppen." Christian Charisius/dpa

Toni Kroos will end his glittering footballing career after the Euro 2024 tournament, the Real Madrid and Germany player announced on Tuesday in his podcast "Einfach mal Luppen."

"I've been thinking about it for a very, very long time and in the last few days I've come to the conclusion that this season, this wonderful season, my tenth season with Real, is also my last season with Real," Kroos said.

"And anyone who can put two and two together now knows that my last season at Real also means that this summer is the end.

"No more Real, no more football," the 2014 World Cup and five-time Chmapions League winner said.

Kroos came to Real in 2014 from Bayern Munich where he had won three Bundesliga titles, and three German Cups, and the Champions League as part of a 2013 treble.

At Real, he added 22 more titles, including four Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups, four La Ligas and one Coppa del Rey, as an outstanding midfielder under coaches including Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti.

Instead of renewing his contract by another year, he will now only have two more official matches with Real, Saturday's La Liga finale against Real Betis, and the June 1 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund where they seek a record-extending 15th title.

"Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to Toni Kroos, a player who will go down in Real Madrid history as one of our club and international football's greatest legends," the Spanish giants said after Kroos' announcement.

"Toni Kroos will remain forever in the hearts of every madridista thanks to his mastery of the game and the fact he has given his all for our jersey, a steadfast example of the values of Real Madrid."

Kroos has 108 Germany caps with 17 goals and highlighted by the 2014 World Cup title. He originally retired from the team in 2021 but returned this year to help the team at the home Euros June 14-July 14.

He will have at least three matches there, with Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland the group stage opponents.

Exiting after lifting the trophy on July 14 would be the ideal scenario, and while admitting the decision to retire wasn't easy to speak out he said "it has now been made.

"And I can now understand the feeling of being very happy on the one hand and very sad on the other," Kroos added.