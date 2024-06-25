Real Madrid future star Endrick surpasses Pele’s record on Copa America debut

Brazil began their Copa America 2024 campaign on a disappointing note as they were held to a goalless draw by Costa Rica in their Group D encounter at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Three Real Madrid stars, Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr., all started for Brazil in their Copa America opener but were unable to inspire the Selecao to a victory.

Teenage sensation Endrick, Real Madrid’s fourth player in the Brazil squad, came on in the second half but could not turn the tides either.

Endrick breaks Pele record

While the match in itself might have ended on a disappointing note for Brazil, Endrick had a personal silver lining of sorts on the night in LA.

The young striker, who will join Real Madrid in July, became the second-youngest Brazilian player in history to play in a Copa America, surpassing the legendary Pele.

Endrick surpasses Pele’s record on Copa debut. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Widely considered the best ever to grace the game, Pele held the record for the second-youngest Brazilian footballer to play in Copa America when he featured in the tournament at 18 years and 138 days in 1959.

Now, Endrick has gone ahead and made that record his own as he made his Copa America debut on Monday night in the USA aged 17 years and 339 days.

Agostinho Fortes Filho ‘Fortes’ holds the record for the youngest Brazilian to play at Copa America.

When will Endrick arrive at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid signed Endrick from Palmeiras back in December 2022 but he had to continue in Brazil as he was still under 18 years old.

Set to turn 18 next month, Endrick will be arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu once the Copa America is out of the way.

In fact, as per reports, the 17-year-old wonderkid will sign his contract with Real Madrid on July 21 and then be presented to the fans officially on July 26.

Furthermore, it is expected that Endrick will be handed the No. 16 shirt at his new club.