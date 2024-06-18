Real Madrid full-back attracts interest from Premier League’s ‘Big Six’

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy is staring at an uncertain future heading into the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old left-back’s current contract with Los Blancos expires in 2025 and following a solid season, Carlo Ancelotti & co. are in favour of extending his stay.

However, at the same time, Real Madrid are also strongly interested in signing Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich and are working on a deal for the Canadian.

What is clear among the officials is that both Davies and Mendy will not be at the club together and as such, the latter could still end up departing despite Ancelotti’s preference to keep him.

Premier League clubs interested

Now, The Athletic has come forward with an update on the situation surrounding Ferland Mendy and his future at Real Madrid.

As per the report, Mendy’s entourage is not ruling out anything at this point and insists that a renewal is a possibility as well as the left-back staying until 2025 before leaving as a free agent.

Ferland Mendy’s future is unclear. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

What the Frenchman’s agents are clear about is that they have not received any renewal proposal from Real Madrid yet.

Given the situation, it is claimed that Mendy has received interest from the Premier League ‘Big Six’ of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea.

Whether the interest is concrete enough for the aforementioned clubs to table an offer in the coming months remains to be seen.

Real Madrid’s last offer did not convince Mendy

Meanwhile, MARCA reports that Real Madrid had sent a contract renewal offer to Ferland Mendy quite a while ago, but it was far from satisfactory for the player.

The offer came after studying the operation in detail and listening to Ancelotti’s request to retain Mendy. With the defender on the pitch, the coach feels more confident, but the proposal made was not what Mendy thought.

Either way, the situation remains open and there is still no clarity over Mendy’s next move.