Real Madrid’s four possible captains for 2024/25 with Nacho set to depart

It is well known at this point that a lot will change at Real Madrid next season. Right from the system to the personnel available at Carlo Ancelotti’s disposal, there will be modifications across the park at the Spanish capital.

Toni Kroos’ departure is indeed a big blow for Los Blancos, but they do have the resources available to partially fill the void the German superstar leaves.

Further, the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, needless to say, brings in exciting options on the field for Ancelotti’s side.

New captains

Nacho Fernandez, the team’s first captain, is also set to depart the Spanish capital this summer. Needless to say, the development has created doubts as to who will lead Los Blancos through the 2024/25 campaign.

As it stands, it will be Luka Modric who will serve as the team’s first captain next season replacing Nacho. At 38 years of age and with experience like none other under his belt, the honour is well deserved.

Vazquez could be one of Real Madrid’s captains next season. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Dani Carvajal will serve as the second captain for Los Blancos, and with Modric likely to start on the bench often, will be the one to regularly don the armband for the men in white.

The third and fourth captains for next season will likely be Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde. As players who have spent a considerable amount of time at the club, they have imbibed the values Real Madrid demands and stand as the best-placed options.

Gunning for greatness

Real Madrid’s four captains for next season perfectly embody what the club stands for – sustained success and greatness.

Heading into the new season as the defending Spanish and European champions, Los Blancos will start as favourites across all competitions that they participate in.

With the likes of Modric and Carvajal serving as the leaders, one can say that the team is in safe hands and destined to reach new heights in 2024/25.