Real Madrid forward will stay at club despite serious PSG interest

Heading into the summer transfer window, there has been a lot of speculations about the future of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes.

With Kylian Mbappe and Endrick arriving, the competition for places in the Merengues’ attack will only grow and could impact Rodrygo’s minutes.

As such, there has been strong interest in his situation, with clubs from the Premier League taking note, with Real Madrid even understood to have rejected a bid from Liverpool.

PSG seriously interested but Rodrygo not leaving

Now, journalist Fabrice Hawkins has reported that PSG too are seriously interested in signing Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid.

However, the 23-year-old Brazilian international will not be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

PSG are reeling from the loss of Mbappe, who is joining Real Madrid, and are scouring the market for a replacement.

Earlier this week, some reports suggested that the Parisian giants were interested in Vinicius Jr., who is an ‘untouchable’ at the Spanish capital club.

Now, it is being claimed that the Ligue 1 champions also have an interest in Rodrygo, but will be unsuccessful in that avenue as well.

Rodrygo signed a new long-term contract with Real Madrid last year, committing to the club until the summer of 2028.

Despite there being speculations about his future, the Brazilian is understood to be happy at the Bernabeu and will not consider an exit even though his minutes are likely to be impacted next season.