Real Madrid forward says Manchester City are the best team in the world

Speaking in an interview with GQ Spain (h/t COPE), Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has claimed that Manchester City are the best football team in the world.

The 23-year-old forward’s statements come amidst some speculations over his future after he had left the doors open for an exit in a different interview earlier this week.

Only earlier today, we reported that Rodrygo was a player that Manchester City like, with their manager Pep Guardiola understood to be an admirer of the way the Real Madrid forward plays.

Now it appears that the admiration is mutual as the Brazilian international, who scored against Man City in the UCL, has claimed that they are the best team in the world.

“For me, it is the best team in the world, the one that plays the best football,” said Rodrygo.

Rodrygo praises Man City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

In fact, the Real Madrid ace even went on to state that the team knew that Man City were much better than them during their match-up in the Champions League this season.

“To be honest, we knew they were better,” he remarked.

The Brazilian’s statements are likely to ruffle some feathers at Real Madrid, especially given that they come only a couple of days before they play the biggest game of the season against Borussia Dortmund in the UCL final.

As for his future, there have been rumblings about his continuity for a while now, with Kylian Mbappe’s arrival expected to impact his game-time.

However, it was suggested that Rodrygo confirmed earlier today that he does not plan to leave Real Madrid this year.