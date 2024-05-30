Real Madrid forward opines on Mbappe transfer – ‘The good ones always have to play together’

Real Madrid underwent a structural revamp in their squad, especially the attack, following Karim Benzema’s departure last summer.

With Jude Bellingham being berthed as an advanced number 10 and coach Carlo Ancelotti deploying a two-man strike force, certain players had to adjust their roles and responsibilities.

Rodrygo touches upon his new role

One of the players who had to adapt to an unfamiliar role was Rodrygo Goes, who acknowledges that transitioning to central positions has been challenging for him.

However, the Brazilian argues that despite not enjoying playing as a secondary striker, he is willing to do anything for the greater good of the team.

“It was very difficult for me to adapt to the new role. I always said that I liked to play inside, but in another way, not as a No. 9.

“But I always do everything for the team, and if they needed me more inside, I was going adapt. The truth is that Karim left and it was very difficult for us. I think I’m still adapting, it’s not my favourite position,” he remarked via DAZN.

The best must play together

Rodrygo looking forward to Mbappe link-up. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Very soon Real Madrid will realize their long-standing dream of dressing Kylian Mbappe in a royal white jersey.

The Frenchman’s imminent arrival has given rise to speculation about some existing players, such as Rodrygo, heading to the exit door.

However, the Brazilian believes that elite players must always gel together. Speaking on the potential of Mbappe joining Real Madrid, he said, “The good ones always have to play together.”

Appreciation for Modric

Luka Modric and Rodrygo share a well-established bond, humorously referring to each other as father and son.

The 23-year-old professes that Modric taught him the most and that they are always in constant communication.

“Luka Modric is the one who has taught me the most, I have a special affection for him, he has always helped me a lot, he has taught me many things.

“He is always by my side because he is 10 and I am 11 and we are always talking. We are always joking, like father and son,” Rodrygo remarked.