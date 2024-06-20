Real Madrid forward opens up on future – ‘It does not only depend on me’

It is well known that Real Madrid want to keep Joselu, but they have not made any real progress on his transfer yet.

Adding to the complexity, Joselu himself has said that the deal is quite tricky at the moment and Real Madrid have until June 30 to make their final decision.

In a recent interview, Joselu, who is currently on international duty with Spain, responded to questions about whether he is worried about the uncertainty surrounding his future or if he already knows what he plans to do with Real Madrid.

He said that he is unsure about what will happen. He admitted that everyone involved is in a difficult position regarding this deal.

“I’m not sure. The truth is that we are in a complicated period. I said the other day in an interview that I have a clause until June 30 for Madrid to take the decision,” said the striker as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s true that here you are evaded from all that, but in the end, you pick up the phone… But I can’t say anything, because I don’t even know,” he added.

Mbappe and Endrick have made things complicated

Joselu’s future at Real Madrid is uncertain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Joselu also mentioned that what he wants in this situation does not really matter because his future is not entirely up to him.

He explained that the decision depends on several factors since Real Madrid have already signed two forwards, Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, and they are planning their season with these players in mind.

“It is not that I have doubts, it doesn’t only depend on me. It depends on more people. Madrid has signed two forwards and will be planning the season in this way. I hope it can be solved,” he said.

Real Madrid want to sign Joselu

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Real Madrid would make Joselu’s move permanent by activating the €1.5 million buy option in their agreement with Espanyol. However, his recent comments have cast doubt on this happening.

On one hand, while Real Madrid’s interest in Joselu shows their appreciation for his skills and contributions, the team is not entirely sure what to do with the forward.

Since the club has already made significant signings, Joselu’s future depends on how these new players fit into the team’s strategy.