Real Madrid Forward Could Be Open To Joining Manchester City: What Will He Add To Pep’s Side?

In a recent report, The Athletic claimed that Real Madrid forward Rodrygo could be open to joining Manchester City. It has been mentioned that the Brazilian striker would fancy a move to the Mancunian club if Pep Guardiola decides to bring him to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

The 23-year-old has been a reliable performer in the final third as he has managed to put in a lot of impressive displays for Real Madrid in La Liga. Rodrygo banged in 17 goals and picked up nine assists in 51 matches for Los Blancos last season across all fronts.

The Brazilian attacker has been a constant menace in the opponent’s half based on his average of 2.6 shots, 1.4 key passes and 1.8 dribbles per game in La Liga. He has even been tidy when distributing the ball in the final third, as evidenced by his pass success rate of 89.9% in league football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Madrid club will run out in the summer of 2028. Thus, Man City would have to pay a big fee if they are to stand a chance of recruting Rodrygo this year.

What Will Rodrygo Add To Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola’s Team?

Rodrygo can find a yard of space for himself to get some strikes in at goal. He has got the vision to create some meaningful chances for his teammates on the offensive end of the field.

The Brazilian sensation is a great dribbler with the ball and can chip in by scoring and creating his fair share of goals up top. He is primarily a right-winger but can also operate as a left-sided wide player but can also function as a centre-forward if required.

Rodrygo would add more goals and creativity to Man City head coach Pep Guardiola’s attack. He has what it takes to help the Mancunian giants compete for more major trophies in the coming years.

At 23, Rodrygo has the ceiling to be a generational talent, so Man City would be wise to move in for him in this summer transfer period. However, there are some question marks over whether he can make a smooth transition to life in England.