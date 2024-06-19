Real Madrid forward believes he can still improve after a great season

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has shared his thoughts on the 2023/24 season, expressing a mix of satisfaction and personal disappointment.

While he acknowledges that it was a successful year for the team, he feels that he could have performed better individually.

Despite scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists, Rodrygo believes he has more to offer and aims to improve his statistics in future seasons.

It must be noted that the recent signing of Kylian Mbappe has stirred up a lot of speculation about Rodrygo’s future with the club.

The rumours intensified when Rodrygo made comments about Manchester City before the Champions League final and although he clarified that his words were misunderstood, the fact that Pep Guardiola reached out to him added fuel to the fire.

What does the future hold for Rodrygo?

With Mbappe joining the team, many believe that Rodrygo might be the one to make way for the new star.

Interestingly, many believe that since his market value is high and there are several clubs interested in him, it might be a good time for Real Madrid to sell him.

Despite these rumours, Rodrygo has made it clear that he wants to stay at Real Madrid and even the club also wishes to keep him.

Rodrygo is not threatened by the arrival of Mbappe and Endrick. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Currently, Rodrygo is focused on representing Brazil in the Copa América. However, his thoughts are also with Real Madrid. In his recent statements, he has expressed his commitment to the club and his eagerness to continue growing as a player there.

“It was a good year, a great season. I motivate myself a lot. I believe I can always improve,” said the Brazilian (h/t RM4Arab).

“I am very happy with the team’s collective level. We won La Liga and UCL. I want to score more goals and provide more assists. I was at a very good level, but I can be better.

“I hope that next season will be a perfect season like last, winning the most important titles and all the titles we can win,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo also welcomed the arrivals of Mbappe and Endrick to the team, even though they will be competing with him for playing time. He sees their signings as positive moves for Real Madrid and looks forward to working with them.

“The arrival of new players is always important and the team always gets stronger every year. I hope the next season will be great,” he concluded.