Real Madrid forward agrees to two-year deal in Middle East – clubs to negotiate

Real Madrid forward Joselu Mato had looked set to remain at the club next season, but the veteran has changed his mind over the last few weeks. Instead he is set to join Qatari side Al-Gharrafa.

According to Matteo Moretto, Joselu has agreed terms to a two-year deal with an option for a further season. The clubs are yet to reach an agreement, with a less than simple situation on the horizon though.

Real Madrid have an option to buy Joselu for €1.5m before the end of the month, and they could then try to sell him at a profit to Al-Gharafa, although the suggestion has been that they will not look to do so.

However Espanyol will look to exploit the situation if that is indeed the case. Chief Executive at Espanyol Mao Ye told Rac1 that Al-Gharafa would have to negotiate with them for Joselu, before denying reports that owner Chen Yansheng were looking to sell the club.

“Joselu has one more year on his contract if Madrid does not execute the purchase option before June 30. If Qatar wants him, they have to negotiate with Espanyol, and we have not received anything; but until June 30 there is the possibility that Madrid executes that option.”

The exit of Joselu will leave Carlo Ancelotti without a physical presence at number nine next season, unless any of Real Madrid’s plans will change, although the arrival of Kylian Mbappe will not leave them short of firepower. The arrivals of Mbappe and Endrick Felipe are part of the reason Joselu has decided to exit.

Meanwhile it could work out well for Espanyol, who were likely to lose Joselu anyway, but could squeeze more money out of the Qatari side, given they know that the Spain international is a larger priority than for Los Blancos, and money will not be an issue for Al-Gharafa.