Real Madrid to focus on defence in this summer transfer window

The 2024 summer transfer window is yet to open, but Real Madrid have already completed the biggest operation for this window as they have announced the signing of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer after having been linked with him for years.

But the French forward’s signing does not mean that the Merengues’ work in the transfer department is over, as they are also working on several other arrivals and departures.

In the latter case, the most prominent cases are those of Nacho, who has not yet renewed his contract that ends this month, and Militao, who is reportedly being considered transferrable by the club.

In the case of arrivals, there are also several defenders linked with a move to the White club, and thus, as Mundo Deportivo has noted, Los Blancos are focusing on their defense for the remaining part of the transfer window.

One of the players expected to join Ancelotti’s squad for the upcoming pre-season is defender Rafa Marín. After a great season on loan at Alavés, he has an opportunity to showcase his talents with Real Madrid. During the pre-season, he can aim to promote himself as the team’s fourth center-back.

Furthermore, there are two other big names that are linked with the Merengues this summer, for whom the club will work diligently, but will not sign them at any cost. These two players are the Lille center-back Leny Yoro, and the Bayern Munich fullback, Alphonso Davies.

Both of these players can take the Real Madrid backline to the next level, but signing them would not be easy. The 18-year-old Frenchman has a lot of demand in the market, and PSG and Manchester United are doing their best to sign him this summer.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich are trying to reach a renewal agreement with Davies and will sell him to Los Blancos only for around €50 million, a sum that the Madrid club is not willing to offer.

The upcoming EURO 2024 and the 2024 Copa América will be good opportunities for Real Madrid to assess how these players perform at the highest level. However, with an average age of 29.75 years, the team’s defense needs some young blood. Hopefully, they will be able to bring some in this summer.