Real Madrid favourites to sign defensive prodigy despite Liverpool, Man United pushing hard

It is no secret at this point that Real Madrid are eager to sign Leny Yoro from LOSC Lille in the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old centre-back is the top target to reinforce the defensive department amidst the possibility that Nacho Fernandez will leave the club in the summer.

But, Los Blancos are not the only club pursuing the young centre-half as a number of top teams from across Europe are looking at him.

Liverpool, Man United pushing but Real Madrid favourites

Indeed, as per David Ornstein of The Athletic, both Liverpool and Manchester United are pushing extremely hard for the signing of Leny Yoro, but even they see Real Madrid are the favourites in the race.

Only earlier today we reported that the 18-year-old French starlet prefers Real Madrid over PSG and other possible suitors as well.

Yoro’s contract with Lille expires next year and he will not sign a renewal, with club president Olivier Letang confirming that the youngster will be leaving in the summer.

Man in demand. (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Yoro’s presence at Wembley for Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund has only served to strengthen the belief that he will join the Spanish giants even if a move does not materialise immediately.

Real Madrid have been following Yoro for a long time with chief scout Juni Calafat taking a special interest in the case.

Those at the club see him as a “generational talent” and the scouting department advises that the player should be signed regardless of his price or any concerns over how they would immediately fit into the squad.

Since then, there have been several talks held with the Frenchman’s camp, with CEO Jose Angel Sanchez leading the discussions. And they have received very positive indications about his intentions to join the club.

But the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United are not discouraged by this and see Yoro as a unique market opportunity that cannot be missed. So, it remains to be seen how things develop in the coming weeks.