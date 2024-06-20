Real Madrid has favoured destination in mind for Arda Guler amid possible loan move

Arda Guler has been the talk of the European Championship in recent days, following his impressive performance for Türkiye against Georgia. The 19-year-old has carried on the excellent form he showed at the back-end of last season with Real Madrid, although there is a chance that he is not in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the 2024-25 campaign.

According to Radio MARCA (via Sport), Los Blancos do not rule out loaning Guler this summer, given that his playing time is likely to be reduced next season because of the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe. In the case that he does depart, club bosses would want him to join Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid consider La Real to be an ideal team for Guler to continue his developing, and they cite the cases of Martin Odegaard and Takefusa Kubo as historic evidence of this.

There’s no doubt that Real Sociedad would be delighted to take Guler for next season, although the player himself is likely to prioritise staying at Real Madrid, even if his route into the starting line-up is significantly blocked.