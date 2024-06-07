Real Madrid fans take note: Ballon d’Or ceremony date announced

The date of the highly-anticipated 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony has this week been confirmed.

As much was made official by France Football by way of a post across the organisation’s social media platforms, and official website.

The gala will be held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, on October 28th.

📅 📍Join us on 28 October at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris for celebrate the world’s most prestigious individual football player awards!#ballondor pic.twitter.com/JwET3KgwgP — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) June 6, 2024

Safe to say, this is a date which will no doubt be pencilled into the diaries of fans of one club in particular, in the form of Real Madrid.

La Liga giants Real are fresh off sealing a domestic and European double, capped by a Champions League final downing of Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

And as much has seen members of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad lock out the top-3 spots in the latest Ballon d’Or winner odds.

On top is wide-man Vinícius Jr, with midfield sensation Jude Bellingham in 2nd, and the retiring Toni Kroos rounding out the podium in 3rd.

Not only that, but Kylian Mbappé, fresh off putting pen to paper on terms with Los Blancos, is currently ranked as 4th-favourite for the prize!

Conor Laird | GSFN