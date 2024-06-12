Real Madrid face competition from Man United in pursuit of Argentine prodigy – report

Real Madrid are gearing up to compete with Manchester United for the signing of Franco Mastantuono, according to a report from Defensa Central.

It must be noted that Real Madrid have already secured the signing of Kylian Mbappe, but the team is certainly not stopping there.

Despite ongoing considerations with players like Alphonso Davies and Leny Yoro, club president Florentino Perez has Mastantuono prominently on his radar.

Mastantuono, an Argentine footballer, is highly regarded at Valdebebas and it is said that Juni Calafat, the club’s chief scout, has given positive feedback about the player to the sports management team.

The coaching staff is currently closely monitoring the player’s development and are impressed with his progress.

Move for Mastantuono will not be easy

A major obstacle, however, is the transfer fee demanded by River Plate, Mastantuono’s current team.

Franco Mastantuono is also wanted Real Madrid and Manchester United. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

They are asking for €45 million, which is a substantial amount. This fee is the highest in Argentina football, and as of now, Real Madrid are not prepared to meet this price.

Meanwhile, Mastantuono has not only caught the attention of Real Madrid but also that of many other clubs, including Manchester United.

It is said that United are reportedly very keen on securing the player and are prepared to make a strong bid.

Man United’s interest is strong

Manchester United are one of Real Madrid’s main competitors for Mastantuono’s signature, but despite this, Perez views Mastantuono as a medium to long-term investment.

Within the team, there is still a lingering regret over missing out on Julian Alvarez as the club highly desired him. However, the transfer couldn’t be completed because the quota for non-EU players was already full at the time.

Given this past disappointment, Real Madrid are determined to explore the Argentine market again, and Mastantuono seems like an ideal candidate.

He has proven himself as a valuable player in the present and shows great promise for the future.