Real Madrid Are Eyeing A Move For This Serie A Defender: What Will He Add To Ancelotti’s Side?

In a recent report, Fichajes mentioned that Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori this summer. It has been claimed that Los Blancos are eager to secure the services of the Italian centre-back this off-season.

Calafiori experienced a solid campaign at the Italian club after he put in a series of impressive displays at the centre of their backline. The Italian defensive ace made 37 appearances for Bologna last season, netting a couple of goals and grabbing five assists on all fronts.

The 22-year-old has been a decent performer when defending inside his half as he averaged 1.6 tackles, 1.7 interceptions and 2.5 clearances per 90 minutes in Serie A football. He even distributed possession accurately from the back based on his pass completion rate of 89.8% in the top tier of Italian football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Italian club will expire in the summer of 2027 which could make it difficult for Los Blancos to get a deal done for him on the cheap later this year.

What Will Calafiori Add To Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti’s Team?

Calafiori is a tough-tackling defender who can scan the danger well to secure the ball back for his team on the defensive third of the field. He usually clears the danger when the opposition are on the front foot and is proficient at playing his way out from the back.

Standing at 1.88m, the Italy international is a strong presence in the air as well. He mainly operates as a centre-back but can also function as a left-back or as a left-sided wide player if needed.

Calafiori would add more bite and steel to Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s defence. He is good enough to help the Madrid outfit compete across all competitions over the next few years.

At 22, Calafiori has the potential to be a future star in European football. Thus, it makes sense for Los Blancos to arrange a move for him before the end of this summer transfer period as he could prove himself to be a success story at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the long run. However, only time will tell whether he can make a smooth transition to life in Spain.