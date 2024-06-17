Real Madrid Eye PSG Star Defender Because of ‘Favorable Contract Situation,’ Journalist Says

Real Madrid landed Kylian Mbappé this past summer as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain. However, that might not be the only player the Spanish side attempt to lure away from the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

One of the players Mbappé was close to while at PSG was Achraf Hakimi and it seems the right-back is a player that Real Madrid want. Additionally, journalist Mario Cortegana notes that Hakimi’s close relationship isn’t why Hakimi is on their radar.

The Morocco international came through Los Blancos‘ youth system and he also has a favorable contract situation that the La Liga side could exploit as his deal expires in 2026.

“He is a player who is liked, who is on the radar, and who fits because he is a world ‘top’ in his position, due to his versatility, and because he is a Madridista,” Cortegana said (h/t Fichajes). “Moreover, perhaps most importantly, he fits into the club’s policy of trying to go for players who are in a quite favorable contract situation.

“The timing would align. I don’t think he can leave in 2025 because he is at PSG and his future would be with Real Madrid. He would have to wait until 2026. It’s difficult.”

It would be ideal not to have another saga after the Mbappé saga and now even with Xavi Simons. If Hakimi feels like Real Madrid is the next stop for him, then the Parisians shouldn’t look to walk him to free agency and secure a sum for the player but look for a player who wants to commit long-term.