Real Madrid eye cash boost if Almeria sell defensive star

Almeria’s La Liga relegation could force player sales in the coming weeks with Sergio Arribas tipped to leave.

The Andalucians dropped down into the Spanish second tier in the final weeks of the 2023/24 season and sales are inevitable.

Almeria will take stock of their situation during Euro 2024, but Arribas is a sellable asset for the club, despite only joining 12 months ago.

As part of the agreement, Real Madrid retained a 40% sell on clause and they would pick up a cash injection if he is offloaded.

As per reports from Diario AS, Arribas has confirmed he will talk to club officials this month, to assess the next step for all involved.

Arribas’ current transfer clause is €40m at Almeria, but they are likely to only gain around half of that figure, with their negotiating position weakened by relegation.

Almeria have proven to be adept at signing players and quickly selling them on for a profit and Real Madrid will be watching the situation closely.