Real Madrid eye €80 million-rated Serie A title-winner as Kroos replacement – report

The midfield was never a priority for Real Madrid heading into the summer transfer window. After all, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are bestowed with impeccable riches in the department in a combination of youth and experience.

Toni Kroos’ decision to call it time on his career as a professional footballer, however, appears to have opened the door once more.

Even though they are not scouring the market actively for a replacement, it is not ruled out that the club will look for a midfielder, and Mundo Deportivo reveals one of the players who interests the club.

Nicolo Barella emerges as a target

As relayed by the Spanish outlet, Nicolo Barella of Inter Milan has resurfaced as an option on Real Madrid’s table to replace the outgoing German legend.

In fact, it is not the first time Los Blancos have been linked with the Italian superstar. Barella was seen as an option for the team’s midfield right from the time they began scouting Jude Bellingham and continues to be a player the administration admires.

The 28-year-old’s contract with Inter Milan runs until the summer of 2026 and his price tag is set at a whopping €80 million.

Considering the Galactico-rich transfer window Real Madrid plan, that figure is not one the club will entertain.

The in-house solution

If Real Madrid opts against getting into the transfer market for an immediate solution, the club could wait until the summer of 2025 to make the move.

In such a situation, which appears likely as it stands, Carlo Ancelotti has a plan in place to fill the void left by the German maestro.

Come next season, Jude Bellingham is set to play in a deeper role for Real Madrid and could start in central midfield alongside Eduardo Camavinga or Federico Valverde.

After all, Kylian Mbappe’s arrival negates the need for his presence in the box.

Moreover, Arda Guler provides a good option for Ancelotti if the manager wishes for an attacking midfielder in the lineup. All boxes thus appear ticked for now.