Real Madrid expecting to earn €20 million from preseason tour – report

Real Madrid face a challenging preseason tour in the US, where they are poised to rake in €20 million despite the probable absence of several key players.

This ambition, reported by Diario AS, coincides with news that some fans are willing to pay up to $5,000 for tickets for the El Clasico match in New Jersey.

Interestingly, the same category of seat for the Real Madrid vs Chelsea match is just $500.

It must be noted that the roster for these friendlies remains uncertain due to strict rules: players who advance to at least the semifinals in Euros or Copa America have the option to skip the tour.

As a result, only eight players have been confirmed so far, creating substantial buzz among fans.

Real Madrid are not reliant on one player

As of today, Madrid remain committed to their stance that the club’s prestige supersedes any individual player. While the presence of stars like Vinicius boosts attendance, the allure of Real Madrid itself draws crowds regardless of who takes the field.

This philosophy fuels optimism at the Bernabeu, where the goal is to surpass previous earnings records, such as the €15 million from their 2022 tour.

Carlo Ancelotti could be missing key players in preseason tour. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

This summer’s itinerary is brief but impactful, spanning just three matches over seven days. The highlight is a Clasico encounter in New Jersey on August 3rd, a fixture known for its financial impact.

Before that, Madrid will play Milan on June 31 and on August 6, Chelsea will take on the defending European champions.

Past editions in North America have been profitable, showcasing the global appeal of Spain’s top clubs.

Response is breathtaking

Beyond the competitive matches, the financial windfall from these events is striking. Tickets for the Madrid-Barcelona clash fetch exorbitant prices, reflecting the intense interest even in a friendly setting.

This underscores the financial potential of these high-profile encounters, which Madrid hope will contribute significantly to their €20 million target.

Despite uncertainties surrounding player availability, Madrid remain resolute in their commitment to delivering a compelling tour.

The possibility of securing star attractions adds to the anticipation, promising a blend of football excellence and commercial success.

As preparations intensify, Madrid’s determination to exceed expectations and cement its global stature remains undeterred.