Real Madrid expected to announce the renewal of veteran star imminently

Amid ongoing speculation over Nacho Fernandez’s imminent move to Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid fans could be served with some positive news this week.

While Nacho and Toni Kroos may no longer play for the club in the 2024/25 campaign, Real Madrid could be boosted by the renewals of Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez.

Modric renewal to be official soon

A recent report from MARCA has offered an update on the renewal talks for both the Real Madrid veterans.

Modric, in particular, appears all set to continue at Santiago Bernabeu for the 2024/25 campaign. The player has been in talks with the club for a long time and the only goal for both parties is to ensure the Croatian stays for another.

As per the report, Modric’s renewal could be officiated as soon as both parties have reached an agreement. This could serve as a major boost for Real Madrid, as they look to retain some of the experience in an otherwise young midfield setup.

Modric will play for Croatia in Euro 2024 (Photo by DENIS LOVROVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Modric, who will turn 39 in September, has not lost his shape at all. Earlier in May, he notably became the oldest player to represent Real Madrid, overtaking Ferenc Puskas.

Modric’s economic sacrifice

The report further points out that Luka Modric has turned out a slew of economically lucrative offers in his bid to stay at Real Madrid.

He is happy in the Spanish capital and his family believes he has every reason to continue playing in Madrid, at least for another year.

It must be remembered that Modric has shown no signs of hanging up his boots yet and his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has not been ruled out.

In the meantime, though, Modric will look to lead the Croatian team in the upcoming European championship. This will be his fifth European Championship, a feat very few have managed to achieve in world football.