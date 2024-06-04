Real Madrid expect to earn over €500 million from Kylian Mbappe signing

On Monday evening, Real Madrid finally confirmed the signing of French superstar Kylian Mbappe officially, bringing an end to a transfer saga that has been going on for years.

The 25-year-old French superstar will be joining Los Blancos as a free agent this summer, having agreed a five-year contract with the club.

While there may be no transfer fee involved in his signing, Real Madrid will be paying the forward a mammoth €100 million signing bonus. On top of that, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner would earn around €30 million per year in salary, before taxes.

Real Madrid expect huge windfall

So, while Mbappe’s signing will be a strain on the pockets of Real Madrid, a report from AS claims that the club expects the Frenchman’s arrival will ‘pay for itself’.

Indeed, one of the missions from the Bernabéu offices will be to activate all the formulas to make the arrival of a global icon of this calibre profitable.

Sources say that Real Madrid can ensure ‘a very high return on investment, close to €500 million’, if they activate formulas related to sponsorship, merchandising, and social networks.

Mbappe is now a Real Madrid player. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Mbappe, who is associated with brands such as Nike, Oakley and Hublot, earns around 20 million per season from sponsorship. Each Instagram post of his can generate €85,000 for him.

It will be a question of what percentage of those rights he is willing to cede to Real Madrid, a club that has always based its return on major signings partly on the commercialisation of those signings.

It is possible that the sponsorship deals signed prior to his arrival will be respected and a portion of those agreed after his arrival will be secured.

What is clear is that, whatever the percentage, the Real Madrid brand is revalued with the arrival of a global star such as Mbappe.