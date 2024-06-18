Real Madrid executives met with 18-year-old top target’s agents last week

Last week, representatives of Leny Yoro travelled to Madrid to meet with Real Madrid’s top executives, claims a report from The Athletic.

While Real Madrid’s interest in signing Yoro is no more a secret, their ability to bring him on board this summer depends largely on the future of their captain, Nacho.

If Nacho decides to leave the club, Real Madrid may move quickly to sign Yoro. On the other hand, if Nacho chooses to stay, the club would prefer to wait until 2025 to make a formal offer for Yoro.

A defensive dilemma for Ancelotti to solve

Currently, Real Madrid have several players for the centre-back position, but there are some concerns.

Both David Alaba and Eder Militao suffered serious cruciate ligament injuries last season and it is uncertain whether they will return to their top form.

The only centre-back without recent injury issues is Antonio Rudiger. Coach Carlo Ancelotti can consider using Rafa Marin and Jesus Vallejo during the pre-season, but it is not yet clear if they will be part of the main team for the upcoming season.

Leny Yoro is wanted by several European teams. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

If Madrid find themselves with only three available central defenders, they have a backup in Aurelien Tchouameni. But now, they see Yoro as a promising alternative.

Interest in Yoro is plenty

As reported before, many major clubs have been closely following the talented French defender.

His transfer fee would start at around €60 million and despite other clubs being further along in negotiations with Lille, Yoro’s representatives still see a possibility of a future move to Madrid.

Sources close to Yoro say that several clubs have already made more progress in their talks with Lille. Yet, they believe that Madrid could still make a move later on.

Yoro himself prefers to join Madrid, which could play a crucial role in the negotiations, similar to previous deals Madrid has made.

Interestingly, the 18-year-old is not the only defender Real Madrid are considering, but he fits a specific profile they need.

He is young and could develop well in La Liga, even if he does not immediately become a starter. His style would complement a more adventurous centre-back, making him a valuable asset for the team’s future.