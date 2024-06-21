Real Madrid at Euro 2024: One France star to drop to bench, one to return to XI

Real Madrid at Euro 2024: One France star to drop to bench, one to return to XI

An insight into the plans of France national team head coach Didier Deschamps for two of the members of his squad plying their club trade with Real Madrid has today been forthcoming online.

As much, of course, comes as Les Bleus prepare to return to action on Friday evening.

After battling their way to a narrow victory over Austria in the nation’s Euro 2024 opener earlier this week, France now face an altogether more daunting task, in getting the better of the Netherlands.

Safe to say, then, that boss Deschamps will no doubt be eager to field as strong an XI as possible later tonight.

So, what is the latest word stemming from the French camp when it comes to the country’s predicted line-up?

An insight into precisely that has today been provided, by L’Équipe.

The expectation is that one headline Real Madrid star, as alluded to above, is set to drop to the bench in Leipzig.

After suffering a broken nose against Austria on Monday, summer Blancos signing Kylian Mbappé will not be risked from the off later tonight.

On the other hand, another member of Carlo Ancelotti’s ranks who is expected to return to starting duties against the Dutch comes in the form of Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Midfielder Tchouaméni has been sidelined since last month owing to a stress fracture in his foot, but is in line to return to the base of midfield on Friday, alongside N’Golo Kanté.

Conor Laird | GSFN