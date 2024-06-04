Real Madrid will entertain offers for midfielder ‘dissatisfied’ with minutes

With Real Madrid’s season officially over, some players at the club face an uncertain future ahead of next season.

Among them is Dani Ceballos, whose continuity at the Santiago Bernabeu next season is presently up in the air.

Despite putting out solid performances in 2022/2023, he struggled with limited playing time this season, falling behind Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde in the midfield pecking order.

Real Madrid will listen to offers for Ceballos

Now, according to Guillermo Rai from The Athletic, Dani Ceballos has expressed dissatisfaction about his lack of playing time this season, and Real Madrid are open to considering offers for him this summer.

The club is not trying to “abandon” him in spite of this, especially considering Toni Kroos’ recent retirement.

Real Madrid value having depth and experience in their squad after losing a vital cog in Kroos, and Ceballos, with his passing qualities and poise on the ball, fits into this plan.

Ceballos likely to leave Real Madrid. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Another aspect that strengthens Ceballos’ chances of staying put is financial considerations.

Indeed, there are not many Spanish teams that can match Ceballos’s wage at Real Madrid, which reduces his choices for a domestic transfer.

AC Milan one of the clubs interested

While Real Madrid are only looking for a permanent transfer for Ceballos, reports have argued that AC Milan are interested in acquiring the Spanish midfielder on a temporary loan acquisition.

AC Milan considers Ceballos to be a promising midfielder who could elevate the quality in their ranks.

Moreover, Real Madrid and Milan have collaborated on several projects together in the past, including the sale of Theo Hernandez and the loan agreements for Alex Jimenez and Brahim Diaz.

As such, they may be tempted to pursue Ceballos once more but Real Madrid are unlikely to let him depart on a loan deal and are interested in pocketing at least €10 million from the midfielder.