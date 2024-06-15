Real Madrid Engage in Informal Talks for PSG Target Amid Barcelona and Chelsea Interest

At just 16, midfielder Franco Mastantuono is already catching the eye of several top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain. However, Real Madrid might have the edge in landing yet another nugget from South America.

It won’t be easy to lure Mastantuono away from River Plate, as his release clause is set at €45 million. Plus, if he leaves within ten days of the transfer window closing, that amount could rise to €50 million.

Despite the reported interest from various clubs, Real Madrid seems to have the inside track to land the player. According to Diario AS, River Plate and Real Madrid are continuing their informal discussions about the teenager.

While the Spanish giants have been closely monitoring Mastantuono’s progress throughout the season, those close to the player deny any personal pre-agreement with Real Madrid. However, they do confirm that the club has shown interest.

Despite the discussions between these two sides, the information does reveal that a deal is still a long way off. No figures have been discussed, and no informal offers have been made yet.

Nonetheless, Real Madrid is seen as the frontrunner to sign him, even though other clubs like Barcelona and Chelsea have also shown interest. Since the beginning of the year, Madrid has sent several scouts to Buenos Aires to watch Mastantuono play.