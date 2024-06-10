Real Madrid in the driving seat to sign Liverpool-linked German wonderkid

Real Madrid have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen's star midfielder Florian Wirtz, leaving Liverpool trailing in their wake.

Wirtz, 21, has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe after a stellar season, during which his performances were pivotal in Bayer Leverkusen's invincible Bundesliga title-winning campaign.

Now, with Euro 2024 set to take place on home soil starting next week, Wirtz is also eyeing international success with Germany, further raising his profile.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

Trent's England BOOST, renewal talks IMMINENT, Mac Allister's RELEASE CLAUSE - Liverpool FC news recapby Daryl Finch

Alan Varela of FC Porto and Argentina

Liverpool transfers: Reds hold talks over £60m deal to sign 'next Javier Mascherano'by Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen 'seriously ill in hospital'by Daryl Finch

Until recently, Liverpool have been widely mentioned as a potential destination for Wirtz. However, the latest reports coming out of Spain would indicate that the Reds are now facing significant competition from Real Madrid.

Florian Wirtz 'agrees deal' with Real Madrid

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, two agreements have been established, paving the way for Wirtz's transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu, rather than Anfield, in the summer of 2025.

The first agreement, a verbal one, involves Wirtz, his representatives, and his current club, Leverkusen. This will ensure that Wirtz remains with the German champions until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The second agreement, also verbal, involves Wirtz and Real Madrid, who have agreed on personal terms for the player.

It's reported that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is willing to spend up to €150 million (£127 million) to secure Wirtz's signature.

Xabi Alonso, Florian Wirtz

Cheftrainer Xabier Alonso Olano Bayer, Florian Wirtz Bayer, Leverkusen, Deutschland, 10.02.2024, 1. Bundesliga, 21. Spieltag, Bayer 04 Leverkusen - FC Bayern München. DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO *** Head Coach Xabier Alonso Olano Bayer , Florian Wirtz Bayer , Leverkusen, Germany, 10 02 2024, 1 Bundesliga, 21 Matchday, Bayer 04 Leverkusen FC Bayern München DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO

Xabi Alonso to join Wirtz in Madrid?

This news comes on the heels of recent reports from Germany highlighting Real Madrid's interest in both Wirtz and Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso.

Alonso, a former Liverpool midfielder, was a candidate for the Liverpool managerial position earlier this year but instead chose to stay in Germany, with Arne Slot eventually taking the job.

However, with Carlo Ancelotti tipped to leave the European champions next summer, Real Madrid are now seemingly in pole position to beat Liverpool not only to their former main managerial target but also to one of Europe's brightest young stars.

How to watch SEVEN Liverpool transfer targets at Euro 2024 this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Alexis Mac Allister

How Arne Slot solves Alexis Mac Allister problem will define entire Liverpool ERAby Sam McGuire

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

Geertruida COMPETITION, Neves price REVEALED, Di Gregorio CHOOSES- Liverpool Transfer News Todayby Peter Staunton