Real Madrid draws, sets up frantic 3-way, 3-match race with Barca, Atleti

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Mendola
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A wicked deflection of Toni Kroos’ stoppage-time shot kept La Liga’s insane title fight from including four teams with three matches left.

Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Sunday in Madrid didn’t completely kick the visitors out of the picture, but it very much cements Real’s place in the top three.

However, Atletico Madrid is very much in the driver’s seat for a first La Liga crown in seven years, holding a two-point lead on Real and Barcelona.

If Real does win the title, they can thank Kroos.

The German has been absolutely sensational this season, and he set up Marco Asensio’s 67th-minute goal before taking the shot that turned off Diego Carlos to give Real its second equalizer against a Sevilla trying to move four points back of Atleti.

[ LIVE: La Liga stats, standings, scoreboard ]

Instead, Sevilla is six points behind Atleti and four behind Barca and Real.

Atleti passed its biggest hurdle on Saturday when it held Lionel Messi off the scoreboard in a 0-0 draw with Barcelona, but it’s not an easy road home.

Diego Simeone’s men are home for two-straight, against fifth-place Real Sociedad and 12th-place Osasuna, before finishing at a Real Valladolid who could be fighting for its top-flight life.

Barcelona goes to 14th-place Levante and then hosts 8th-place Celta Vigo before finishing away to last-place Eibar, who at the time of this post is two points back of 17th.

Real, who has tiebreaker joy on both, goes to 10th-place Granada and ninth-place Athletic Bilbao before finishing with sixth-place Villarreal, who is staying sharp for a Europa League Final with Manchester United.

More La Liga

La Liga schedule 2020-21, standings, odds UEFA sanction Super League clubs; Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus hit back Report: Barcelona in talks to sign Sergio Aguero

La Liga run-in: Matches for Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona

Matchweek 36

Tuesday
Levante v Barcelona — 4pm ET

Wednesday
Atletico Madrid v. Real Sociedad — 4pm ET

Thursday
Granada v Real Madrid — 4pm ET

Matchweek 37

Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid — 12:30pm ET
Atletico Madrid v Osasuna — 12:30pm ET
Barcelona v Celta Vigo — 12:30pm ET

Matchweek 38

Eibar v Barcelona — Noon ET
Real Madrid v Villarreal — Noon ET
Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid — Noon ET

Real Madrid draws, sets up frantic 3-way, 3-match race with Barca, Atleti originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Real Madrid leave it late to snatch draw against Sevilla

    Eden Hazard appeared to get the final touch on team-mate Toni Kroos’ wayward shot in stoppage time.

  • Milan knock Juve out of top four with thumping win

    AC Milan pushed Juventus out of the Serie A top four with a 3-0 win in Turin on Sunday which increases their hopes of Champions League football for the first time since 2014.

  • United makes City wait to capture EPL title, West Brom down

    The wait goes on for Manchester City. Time is up for West Bromwich Albion. Manchester United underlined its determination to make City, its fierce local rival, fight to clinch the Premier League trophy by prolonging the title race for at least a couple more days.

  • Boris Johnson asks Nicola Sturgeon to a 'save the Union' summit

    Boris Johnson has sought to capitalise on Nicola Sturgeon's failure to win an outright majority by inviting her to a summit to save the union. The Prime Minister wrote to the Scottish First Minister, as well as Mark Drakeford, the Welsh First Minister, saying they need to show "spirit of unity and cooperation" and concentrate on repairing the economy. Ms Sturgeon immediately called for another independence referendum claiming it was "the will of the country", despite failing to win a clear majority for the SNP. In a dramatic day in British politics: Angela Rayner was sacked as chairman of the Labour Party, as leader Sir Keir Starmer began a major reshuffle of his top team after the disastrous Hartlepool by-election Sadiq Khan looked set to take London’s City Hall for a second time, as the Conservative candidate Shaun Bailey admitted defeat despite a better-than-expected performance Conservatives had another good day in the local elections in England, winning 283 council seats while Labour lost 229 seats Former Labour Cabinet minister Andy Burnham said “I’m here” if Labour needs him to take over as leader after winning a landslide victory to retain his position as Mayor of Greater Manchester Conservative Andy Street easily retained his position as mayor of the West Midlands, beating Labour's Liam Byrne by 314,669 votes to 267,262 Mr Drakeford was returned to power in Wales as the Conservatives and Labour recorded their best ever results in a Welsh election, while nationalists in the country suffered a crushing blow Analysis showed the three Unionist parties in Scotland together won more than 50 per cent of the constituency vote. The SNP won 64 seats, up one from the last election, while the Tories remained level on 31. Labour dropped two to 22 seats, the Greens increased two to eight and the Liberal Democrats fell one seat to four. Alex Salmond's Alba Party failed to win a seat. In his letter Mr Johnson – who made clear in an interview with The Telegraph that he would refuse to allow a second referendum – did not address the demands made by Ms Sturgeon for a second referendum. Instead he offered to treat Scottish patients in English hospitals and teach Scottish children in English schools as part of a UK-wide approach to supporting the Covid-19 recovery. Mr Johnson said: “While the UK’s broad shoulders have supported jobs and businesses the length of the country, we know that economic recovery will be a serious shared responsibility because the pandemic’s damage runs deep. “Covid-19 has also posed significant challenges for our public services, from hours of lost school learning, to backlogs in the NHS and courts. Overcoming them will require us to show the same spirit of unity and cooperation that marked our fight against the pandemic.” Mr Johnson said he has asked Ms Sturgeon, Mr Drakeford as well as Northern Ireland joint first ministers Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to the summit.

  • Jurgen Klopp confident Man Utd have strong enough squad to do Liverpool a favour

    Starting on Sunday United face three matches in five days.

  • China 'wins gamble' after space rocket debris crash lands in Indian Ocean

    Remnants of a Chinese rocket crashed into the Indian Ocean on Sunday in one of the largest uncontrolled re-entries of a spacecraft in history. No one is believed to have been injured, but the incident prompted NASA to criticise China for “failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris” and a lack of transparency. People in Jordan, Oman and Saudi Arabia reported spotting the debris in the dawn skies, which crashed into the ocean at 0224 GMT near the Maldives, according to coordinates reported by Chinese state media. China’s space agency said that most of the core section of its Long March 5B rocket burned up on re-entry into Earth's atmosphere. The news ended days of speculation about where debris from the rocket's core section, which was 30 metres long and 21 tonnes heavy, would land. Chinese state media had dismissed worries that the rocket was out of control and could cause damage as “Western hype”.

  • West Brom relegated; Big Sam reacts

    Sam Allardyce's reputation, repertoire, transfers, and bluster could not combine to keep West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

  • Judge slain in Sicily by mafiosi put on path to sainthood

    A magistrate slain by mobsters in Sicily and praised by two popes has been beatified by the Roman Catholic church on Sunday in the last formal step before possible sainthood. Rosario Livatino was gunned down on a Sicilian highway outside as he drove to work in 1990. Three years later, during a pilgrimage to Sicily, Pope John Paul II hailed him a “martyr of justice and, indirectly, of the Christian faith.”

  • Myanmar's junta approves $2.8 billion investment, including gas power plant

    Approvals for 15 projects were given on Friday by the Myanmar Investment Commission, according to a statement on the website of the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration. The announcement comes with much of Myanmar's economy paralysed by protests and strikes since the army seized power on Feb. 1. International credit rating agency Fitch Solutions has forecast the economy will contract by 20 percent this year.

  • Willian free kick seals West Brom's fate

    Willian whips a venomous free kick into the top corner to reestablish Arsenal's two-goal cushion and stick a dagger into West Brom's survival hopes.

  • Devers, Renfroe HR, lead Pivetta, Red Sox past Orioles 4-3

    Rafael Devers and Hunter Renfroe homered, Nick Pivetta won his third consecutive start and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Sunday. Boston has won five of six, improved to 12-4 on the road and at 22-13 owns the best record in baseball. The Red Sox are within two victories of their entire total from last year’s truncated season, when they went 24-36.

  • 10 things learned in the Premier League – Week 35

    Here’s a look at things that stood out this Premier League matchweek, as writers Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola, and Andy Edwards share their thoughts.

  • Arizona Senate postpones plans to interview voters after DOJ raises concerns

    The Arizona state Senate has postponed a plan to interview some voters as part of a Republican-commissioned election recount after the Department of Justice raised concerns about voter intimidation, The Washington Post reported. Why it matters: Pamela Karla, the DOJ principal deputy assistant attorney general, sent a letter to the Arizona state Senate president informing her that the recount in Maricopa County might violate federal law since it's being conducted by a private contractor.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFederal law requires that ballots remain with election officials for 22 months after the election.The big picture: The Republican-controlled Senate hired Florida-based Cyber Ninjas — whose chief has supported unfounded claims of voter fraud — to recount ballots from the 2020 presidential election, per the Post. The audit has been "has been widely criticized as fueling wild theories that fraud and other electoral problems led President Donald Trump to lose the presidential race," the Post noted. What they're saying: "Past experience with similar investigative efforts around the country has raised concerns that they can be directed at minority voters, which potentially can implicate the anti-intimidation prohibitions of the Voting Rights Act," Karlan also said in the letter, addressing worries about targeting by race."Such investigative efforts can have a significant intimidating effect on qualified voters that can deter them from seeking to vote in the future."The other side: Senate President Karen Fann replied to Karlan's letter saying the recount was safe and that if voters were eventually contacted, there would be rules in place to ensure that the move complies with the law, NBC News reported.Fann also vowed that "not a single ballot has been destroyed, defaced, lost or adulterated," per NBC News.The bottom line: Election officials in Maricopa County have said that the election results have already been validated multiples times, according to the Post.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Columbus Crew SC to rebrand, changing its name to Columbus SC, and unveil new logo

    The defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew are set to change the team name to Columbus SC with a new logo.

  • Pennsylvania's Top Safeties in 2023

    Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2023? PA Preps answers that question now!

  • A hat trick, fights and 154 penalty minutes: Panthers rout Tampa in fiery playoff preview

    “Sometimes,” coach Joel Quenneville said after his Panthers made a statement against the defending-champion Lightning, “we go back to old-time hockey.”

  • House GOP campaign wing reportedly withheld bad Trump polling from lawmakers at retreat

    The National Republican Congressional Committee did not share internal polling data that showed former President Donald Trump has weak numbers in key battleground districts at a retreat for House Republicans in April, two people familiar with the presentation told The Washington Post. The NRCC staffers reportedly held back the information even when a member of Congress asked them directly about Trump's support. The Post later obtained the full polling results, reporting that Trump's unfavorable ratings were 15 points higher than his favorable ones, and nearly twice as many voters had a strongly unfavorable view of him than those who had a strongly favorable one. In those same districts, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were both more popular than Trump, the Post notes. It reportedly wasn't the first time this has happened — Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told colleagues that Republican campaign officials had also glossed over poor Trump polling during a retreat for ranking committee chairs in March, per the Post. Cheney, you may have heard in recent weeks, is determined to move the GOP away from Trump and she'd likely point to the polling as a reason why, but she's faced a lot of criticism from her colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who think the party's short-term electoral chances are doomed without the former president leading the charge, and there's no indication their minds will change anytime soon. Read more about Cheney's efforts at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about anti-vaxxers jeopardizing herd immunityHorse racing's Bob Baffert suspended after Kentucky Derby-winning Medina Spirit's positive drug test5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's shunning of Liz Cheney

  • UEFA sanction Super League clubs; Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus hit back

    UEFA have moved to sanction the 12 breakaway clubs who set up the European Super League as the bitter row continues.

  • Kenneth who? How Africans are forgetting their history

    When Zambia's founding president celebrated his 97th birthday, some people had never heard of him.

  • Warriors observations: What we learned in 136-97 win vs. Thunder

    Steph Curry put on a show in the Warriors' blowout win over the Thunder.