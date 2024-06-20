Real Madrid devise €30m plan to sign Alphonso Davies this summer

Real Madrid are expected to make at least one more signing this summer, following confirmation of Kylian Mbappe’s long-awaited arrival earlier in June. It will almost certainly be a defender that joins, with Leny Yoro and Alphonso Davies being the leading candidates.

At this stage, it seems more probable that Yoro will be joining, as complications have arisen in Davies’ situation over the last few weeks. The good news for Real Madrid is that the 23-year-old remains on course to sign, although it’s yet to be determined when he will be making the move to the Spanish capital.

As per Diario AS, Davies has cut off contract negotiations with Bayer Munich, meaning that he will either leave for a reduced fee in 2024, or for nothing in 2025. Real Madrid plan to test the waters with an offer in the coming weeks, one that will not exceed the €30m mark.

Bayern want more if they are lose Davies this summer, but Real Madrid are more than prepared to wait until 2025 to get their man for nothing. If that happens, Ferland Mendy will stay as first-choice left-back, with Fran Garcia as backup. Some board members actually prefer the Frenchman over Davies, although Carlo Ancelotti’s view is that the two can co-exist in the same squad.

It remains to be seen whether Bayern cash in on Davies, or if they hold on until next summer, holding on to the slim hope that he will sign a new contract. Real Madrid are relaxed about matters, as they should be.