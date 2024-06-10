Real Madrid deny Ancelotti’s 2025 Club World Cup claims

Real Madrid said in an official statement that they will participate in the Club World Cup next year: ‘We are proud and excited to be involved.’

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti made headlines on Monday morning by announcing that the Merengues would not participate in the 2025 Club World Cup and that other clubs would also withdraw.

However, the fresh Champions League winners denied Ancelotti’s claims with an official statement that did not mention the Italian tactician.

“Real Madrid C. F. would like to announce that at no time has there been any question regarding our participation in the new Club World Cup to be organised by FIFA in the coming 2024/2025 season,” the La Liga giants said in a statement.

“Our club will therefore take part, as planned, in this official competition and we are proud and excited to be involved in it and we will once again inspire our millions of fans all over the world with another trophy.”