Real Madrid defensive mainstay staring at uncertain future despite resurgence in form

After missing out on a place in the French National Team for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy has improved his stocks significantly to earn a place in the squad for the Euros.

Now called up for the event in Germany with mainstay Lucas Hernandez ruled out, it is even likely that the left-back is a regular starter for Didier Deschamps’ side in the all-important event.

Mendy has been on a good run of form for Real Madrid in recent months and was a key pillar in the team’s stunning double last season. As revealed by Mundo Deportivo, however, his future at the club level is still unclear.

Time running out

The 29-year-old’s current contract with Real Madrid runs out in June 2025 and the Spanish media outlet confirms that there has been no contact between the club and the player to discuss a possible renewal yet.

Part of the reason for the stalling of contractual talks could be that Los Blancos saw the defender as transferable, especially given their pursuit of Alphonso Davies this summer.

Considering the pioneering role he played for the team last season including 37 games and stellar defensive performances under pressure in the UCL, the Merengues could well change their mind.

A decision to be made

The biggest factor influencing Mendy’s future, needless to say, is Real Madrid’s operation to sign Alphonso Davies. Bayern Munich refuse to part ways with the player, but the men in white are not ones to back off either.

Recent meetings between Davies’ entourage and the Bavarians left many feeling that a renewal was a possibility. After all, Bayern improved their offer to the player albeit still less than what he demands.

Recent reports, however, reveal that Real Madrid have renewed their interest in the full-back as they see him as one for the long haul. With the player’s contract running out in 2025, the time is right to pull the trigger.