Real Madrid defender suffers injury on national team duty

Real Madrid have a number of players representing their respective national teams at the UEFA Euro 2024, with a large contingent expected to qualify for the knockout stages.

One player who will certainly be playing in the Round of 16 is Antonio Rudiger, after his Germany team finished at the top of Group A, following the 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Sunday night.

Antonio Rudiger suffers injury

However, while Germany will be pleased to have clawed out a draw against Switzerland and finished at the top of their group, there is an injury concern for them heading into the knockouts.

Indeed, as reported by Kerry Hau, Real Madrid and Germany ace Rudiger suffered a muscle strain in the back of his thigh during the draw against Switzerland.

While it is unclear as to when the seasoned campaigner suffered the injury, the German national team medical staff are optimistic that the player will be fit to play in the Round of 16 clash this Saturday.

Rudiger suffers minor injury vs Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Rudiger enjoyed a special season with Real Madrid, stepping up as the leader of the defence following the injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba.

However, the Euros have not gone to plans for the ex-Chelsea man thus far, as he scored an own goal in the opener against Scotland while he had a tough time defending last night against the Swiss as well.

Despite that, Rudiger is seen as a key pillar in the team by manager Julian Nagelsmann and he will be hoping to have the Real Madrid ace back fit in time for Germany’s Round of 16 clash on Saturday.

The hosts of the tournament are yet to determine their opponents for the first knockout round after finishing at the top of Group A ahead of Switzerland, Hungary, and Scotland.

As for Real Madrid, they will be closely monitoring the fitness situations of their players ahead of the pre-season next month.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga have all had some physical discomforts already and now Rudiger too joins that list.