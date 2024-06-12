Real Madrid defender still undecided on future, Ancelotti wants him to stay

In a couple of weeks, Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez will see his contract with the club expire. But as of yet, there is still no decision made over what his next move will be.

For quite some time, it was suggested that Nacho would run down his contract and move on as a free agent in the summer.

However, towards the final days of the season, reports claimed that the 34-year-old Spaniard could make a U-turn and continue.

Nacho still undecided

Now, MARCA reports that Nacho is still hesitating about what to do. He has three weeks left to decide if his future will be in Real Madrid.

As per the report, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti wants to count on Nacho and has said so to the captain, who is meditating in Germany on what could happen with his future.

Nacho is yet to make a decision. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

The versatile defender has offers from Al Nassr and other Arab teams, as well as the MLS. At the same time, he would have the honour of continuing to be the captain of the white ship if he stayed in Madrid.

Nacho’s decision will mark the future of some players such as Rafa Marin, who will be returning from his loan spell at Deportivo Alaves.

If he opts to leave, it would also accelerate Real Madrid’s pursuit of Leny Yoro, who is a top target to reinforce the defensive line for the Merengues before next season.

Nacho already has an offer on the table from Real Madrid, but like his contract, the proposal will also expire on June 30. And, the ball is firmly in his court now.