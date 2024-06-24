Real Madrid defender has signed deal with new club on €20m contract

Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez has reportedly put pen to paper on a new contract with Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia, bringing to an end his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, his entire career up until this point.

Nacho was out of contract this summer, and has been free to negotiate with other clubs since January, but appears to have made the definitive call to leave the club of his heart before the Euros. Set on leaving Europe, Major League Soccer and Saudi Arabia profiled as the most obvious options, and money has spoken.

The 34-year-old will earn around €10m per year for his two-year deal, which Marca say was signed on Monday morning. Before making the move, he hopes to be part of a victorious Spain campaign at Euro 2024, although a muscle issue has made him a doubt for their match Albania this evening.

With Rafa Marin already on his way to Napoli too, it looks as if Real Madrid will intensify their efforts to sign Leny Yoro from Lille this summer. The 18-year-old wonderkid is prioritising Real Madrid, and Los Blancos must now negotiate with Les Dogues. Spain and Real Madrid teammate Joselu Mato also appears to be leaving for the Middle East.